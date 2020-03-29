Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that no individual was killed in the explosion that occurred in the early hours of Saturday, March 28th, at Ilu-Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

He, however, confirmed that some individuals sustained injuries as a result of the explosion and are already recuperating in the hospital.

The explosion which damaged buildings within a wide blast radius is said to be as a result of a consignment of dynamites being conveyed in a truck travelling from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to its destination at a mining quarry in Auchi, Edo State. The devices had exploded in Akure on Saturday, causing a deep crater and sparking commotion in the area.

The victims of the explosion were admitted at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure where they are said to be recuperating.

Governor Akeredolu, during a visit to the hospital yesterday, promised that the state government will pay the medical bill of the victims.

He thanked God that the explosion was not fatal and that no life was lost to the incident.

He said six of the victims admitted at the hospital had already been discharged, while 11 others were still receiving treatment.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of all the victims.