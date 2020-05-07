Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe has urged Nigerians to disregard an online report claiming there were COVID-19 related deaths in the state, saying that no such case was recorded.

Buni said this in a statement on Thursday by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Malam Mamman Mohammed.

“Our attention has been drawn to an online report alleging COVID-19 related deaths in Yobe State.

“The report also claimed that His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, was in Abuja while his people were dying.

“We had expected the publishers to crosscheck their facts and reflect our position to balance the story.

“For the records, Yobe state was the very first state in Nigeria to voluntarily submit a suspected case of COVID-19 for test. Thank God, it was negative.

“The state had in spite of non-existing case, constituted a COVID-19 committee, established three isolation centres equipped with ventilators and all necessary equipment,” the governor said.

According to him, Yobe recorded its first case just last week, 30th April, 2020 and to date, there is no officially declared COVID-19 related death.

“Secondly, His Excellency, Governor Mai Mala Buni, had not travelled out of the state for six weeks until when President Buhari invited him to Abuja to discuss security matters where he spent just three days and had since been back.

“Therefore, he was not outside the state coordinating the affairs of the Yobe from Abuja as claimed.

“This administration maintains an open door policy, we therefore call on the media to always contact the state government to clarify every issue before going to the press,” he said. (NAN)