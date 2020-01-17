Tony John, Port Harcourt

Immediate past representative of the Rivers South East Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has said no member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State is dispensable or indispensable.

Abe, in a statement by his media aide, Party Benson, said for the party to rise above its current predicament, it required all hands to be on deck.

He bemoaned a situation where party’ stakeholders throw tantrums at one another, stating that such behaviour could not pull the party out of its political doldrums and urged the leaders to desist from such unruly acts.

The senator, who responded to comments credited to Andrew Uchendu, posited that in an atmosphere of mutual respect and acceptance, members should be able to make compromises that could move the party forward.

“I believe any sensible politician, who understands politics and can see where the APC in Rivers State is today, after all the sacrifices that members have made over the years, would be very unhappy and I am very, very unhappy.

“We need peace in the party and if we can change our language and stop talking the way we do, do things differently, we can have different results.

“I have been circumspect about my choice of words when talking about Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi and have said it over and over again that he is the leader of the party. But, a leader must lead in such a manner that your supporters and followers can have confidence in the leadership. Leadership should not be designed to hurt anybody or group,” he said.