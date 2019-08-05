Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that nobody should attempt the RevolutionNow protest in the state.

He said Rivers is not part of the protest and whatever illegal agenda it seeks to pursue.

The declaration was contained in a statement released, yesterday, by the governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu,

He said: “Rivers State does not subscribe to what the RevolutionNow protest represents and Rivers State is not part of the protest.”

The governor directed security agencies to arrest anybody involved in the protest and also take all necessary steps to prosecute such persons.

Wike urged parents to ensure their children were not misled to participate in the illegal protest.

“All council chairmen are directed to be at alert. If they suspect any illegal gathering, they should report to the security agencies for immediate action,” Wike said.