From T‎ony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Col David Imuse (retd) has warned those claiming ownership of the party’s structure to desist from it, saying it belongs to the party and not an individual.

He gave the warning in Benin while congratulating the newly elected local government executive members of the party.

Imuse stated that ‘no single individual controls the party. The party structure belongs to the party. I have heard of some insinuations that some individuals control the party’s structure. Is that true?

‘The party’s structure belongs to the state, it belongs to the state means, whoever is saying that the party’s structure belongs to individuals, is telling a big lie from the pit of hell.

‘It is not true. Under the current leadership in Edo APC, the structure belongs to the party,’ he said.

The APC chairman, therefore, enjoined members of the party to work hand-in-hand for the survival of the party and winning future elections, especially the newly inaugurated executive members.

Responding to other elected executives in Oredo local government, the Chairman, Osaro Obazee, said he will lead other members of the executive to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming elections.

On his part, Chairman, Edo Local Government Congress Committee, Abdulwahab Yahaya, commended members of the party in the various Local Government Areas visited for conducting themselves and arriving at a consensus.

He said the APC in the state has demonstrated a very high sense of maturity.

‘Edo is good to go. We have gone through some local governments and we have seen things for ourselves, and that is part of our guideline.

‘We have seen it’s really consensus, it is really on the ground, we have seen it and that is going to form part of our major report,’ he said.

