Habu Gumel and the board of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) have thumbed up President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the postponement of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) tagged “Edo 2020” as a precautionary move against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare confirmed the postponement of the National Sports Festival on Tuesday after a meeting with President Buhari and his counterpart in the Health Ministry, Dr. Osagie Ehanire.

Gumel said the decision of Mr. President was prompt and most expedient because we do not want our athletes and guests to be a victim of the deadly disease during the festival. He added that a clean bill of health is what we want as a people and as a country.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, I want to sincerely thank President Muhammadu Buhari for his decision to postpone the National Sports Festival because it will be a congregation of people from all over the world”. Like they say, prevention is better than cure,” the ANOCA Treasurer concluded.

The 20th edition of the NSF was earlier scheduled to take place from 22nd March to 1st April 2020 in Benin City, Edo State, but the Federal Government through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Edo State Government are expected to announce a new date for the Games soon.