The board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), led by its President, Engr Habu Gumel, has commiserated with the family of former Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Dr Alex Akinyele, on the loss of their father who died last week.

Gumel said: “Chief Alex Akinyele was a jovial and hardworking man who loved to work with athletes, technical team and administrators during his days as the Chairman of National Sports Commission.

“He was very articulate and result oriented in whichever assignment before him and the commission. The news of his demise coming during the visit of the President of the International Olympic Committee, Dr Thomas Bach, came with mixed feelings, but a great loss to our sporting fraternity and the Olympic family, not only in Nigeria, but the world at large.”

“On behalf of the board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, we send our sincere condolences and pray that the family will have the fortitude to bear this loss,” Gumel concluded.

The late Akinyele was born on April 24, 1938, and until his death, he was the Lisa Jigan and Lobosin of Ondo Kingdom.