The Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) on Tuesday urged Nigerians to stay safe by obeying all COVID-19 directives, as the body joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2020 Olympic Day.

NOC in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos said that a virtual Olympic celebration was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement, Olabanji Oladapo, Secretary General of NOC, said the day is marked globally every June 23 to promote the Olympic movement.

“As you are already aware, the first Olympic Day was celebrated on June 23, 1948 with the aim to promoting the Olympic Movement.

“National Olympic Committees take part in the celebration and deploy sports through the main pillars which are move, learn and discover.

“In view of the COVID-19 challenge, all NOCs are joining a digital Olympic Day and the NOC also decided to mark the celebration with few Olympians and NOC employees in order to spread the noble ideals of Olympism.

“The NOC is quite aware of the various guidelines put in place by the Federal Government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore organised a virtual Olympic Day celebration.

“We hereby encourage the general public to stay active, stay strong, stay safe and obey all the COVID-19 regulations, ” Oladapo said.

The secretary general said that the celebration was limited to aerobic exercise and walking held at the front of the Nigeria Olympic Committee Secretariat. (NAN)