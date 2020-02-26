The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has implored sports administrators to collaborate with the Ministry of Education in their states, in order to discover and develop budding athletes who could represent Nigeria in future international competition.

NOC President, Habu Gumel, who was represented by the President of Nigeria Badminton Federation, Francis Orbih, made the remark at the opening ceremony of the NOC/Olympic Solidarity Advanced Sports Management.

Gumel said the course is designed for participants at the Executive level of NOC, National Federations, said the course was to equip the sports administrators with the knowledge and tools to help them to bring about change and improvement in their sports organisations.