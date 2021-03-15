The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has commended one of the alumnus’ of its recently organised International Olympic Advance Sports Management course, Major Timipre Okou (PhD) for putting into use immediately, knowledge just acquired at the Inter-Brigade Sports competition organised under his supervision.

Okou, who is acting Director Physical Training Division 1 of the Nigerian Army, supervised the competition, which was held between March 8, and 11, 2021. The competition had participants drawn from 3 Brigade Kano, 31 Artillery Brigade, Minna and 1 Division Garrison who participated in a marathon, volleyball, squash, badminton, basketball, boxing, golf, handball, table tennis, taekwando, tug of war, wrestling, kickboxing, judo, hockey and tennis.

At the end of the competition, 1 Division Garrison came first while 3 Brigade and 31 Artillery Brigade came second and third respectively.