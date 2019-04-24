The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in conjunction with Olympic Solidarity is set to conclude the last module of the ongoing 2018/2019 Advanced Sports Management Course.

The last module is set to hold from today to Friday 26th April 2019 at the Banex hotel and Suites, Oluwalogbon Estate, Ikeja, Lagos.

Twenty-Eight participants started the course, with only eighteen participants fulfilling the requirements leading to collecting a certificate for the course.

The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, and the Lagos State Sports commission have the highest number of participants while others came from Lagos State University and the private sectors.

The Nigeria Olympic secretary General, Olabanji Oladapo, and Public relations officer, Phemmy Adetula, will be in attendance to declare the course closed.

Diverse approved IOC sports administrators’ experts led by Professor Clement Fasan, Dean of Faculty of Education, Lagos State University and Mr. Dyagas Jonathan of Association of National Olympic Committee, assisted by Dr. Simon Ebohjaiye, Assistant Director Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, anchored the one-year programme.

The Executive Board and Members of the NOC congratulates all the participants and look forward to benefitting from their wealth of experience and contribution to the upliftment of Olympism and sports in Nigeria.