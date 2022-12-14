The President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel, is proud that the body under his leadership has many top Nigerian athletes on regular scholarships to better their performances.

Gumel, gunning for a reelection in the NOC polls slated for December 15, revealed that two Nigerian athletes who excelled at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume, were on the sponsorship of the Olympic body.

He noted that the NOC, as an organ of the Federal Government, placed Amusan and Brume on a scholarship programme since 2018 with annual stipends to them till date.

Working in concert with the Federal Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), the NOC president further hinted that the duo of Amusan and Brume were among the 14 Nigerian athletes that will continue to receive NOC support till Paris 2024 Olympics.

According to Gumel, the scholarship fund is from the IOC Solidarity Fund secured by the NOC.

“We have 14 of our notable Grade A athletes on this scheme and we have never failed to give them their training and school grants.”

Gumel added that if re-elected he would get more grants for other top athletes since they all need to pay their coaches and other support staff like chiropractors, physiotherapists, etc so that they can stay in top shape.