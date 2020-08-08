The Secretary of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), Olabanji Oladapo, has given updates that Federations are to follow through their respective International Federations on modalities to fill up the remaining qualifying spots ahead of next year’s Olympic Games.

Oladapo, in a chat with www.brila.net, said the international federations already have their plans on how to conclude the remaining qualifying spots with about 43 percent openings still left for the 2021 Olympics.

“The International Federation have their plans and national federations are to discuss with international federations, then the international federations will pass across updates to their respective national federations and they will now request to know how to apply for their own qualifiers. We still have about 43 percent of the athletes who have not qualified,” Oladapo explained.