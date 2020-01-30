President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), Habu Gumel yesterday inaugurated four commissions ahead of the fast-approaching 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

The commissions inaugurated at the National Stadium, Complex, Surulere, Lagos are; technical and development, marketing and sponsorship, athletes and Olympic education and Culture.

Speaking during the ceremony, Gumel described the event as another landmark in the annals of the Olympics movement in Nigeria.

“The creation of NOC commissions is in line with the provisions of the International Olympic Charter and NOC Statutes, as these subsidiary governing bodies are not only advisory, but equally essential in the promotion of Olympics values and the effective implementation of Olympic Movement objectives,” he pointed out.

He, however, delighted with the activities of some of the commissions since the approval of their compositions in March, 2019. “That speaks volume of the readiness of the commissions to render meritorious and selfless service to the Olympic Movement and Nigerian sports.”

Lawrence Iquaibom heads the Technical and Development; while Chimdi Ejiogu will serve as Vice Chairman.

Former Lagos State commissioner for Sports, Mr. Waheed Oshodi is the Chairman of Marketing and Sponsorship, Mr. Mohammed Abdullahi chairs the Olympic Education & Culture; while former Team Nigeria captain and Olympian, Olumide Oyedeji will serve as Chairman of the Athletes Commission.

