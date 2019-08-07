Bunmi Ogunyale

President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC), Engr. Habu Gumel has mandated the newly inaugurated medical and scientific commission to ensure Nigeria win clean medals ahead of the 2019 African Games scheduled for Rabat Morocco.

Speaking at the inauguration of the medical and scientific commission, Gumel, a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) revealed that the NOC will work with the commission in keeping Nigerian athletes physical and psychological ready for the games.

“On our part, the NOC will continue to work hard within the limits of our ability and resources for continuous promotion of the noble Olympic ideals and specifically support the worthy initiatives of the medical and scientific commission.” Chairman of the sports medicine and scientific committee, Dr. Festus Osoba explained that the commission has already sprung into action by publishing a booklet “Medical And Scientific Commission Tips To Optimal Athletic Performance” to be shared amongst federations and athletes to assist them in understanding standard attainable for doping control. “We are here to ensure that the Nigeria Olympic Committee complies with the IOC regulations concerning the participation of athletes in the competition, that is to ensure they are aware of substances that can make them to be disqualified. Medications can be prescribed innocently, but it can be listed as a banned substance. “Our duty is to ensure that all the federations and athletes are aware of all doping rules and regulations,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, the executive board of the Nigerian Olympic Committee met to strategize on the plans for the participation of the country at the upcoming African games.

The meeting had in attendance presidents of the 22 sporting associations scheduled to feature at the games.