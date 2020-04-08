The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has applauded the Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare on his outstanding achievements within the first six months of his tenure in office.

Recounting the giant strides of the Minister, the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee and Member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Engr. Habu Gumel, commended the Hon. Minister on his visionary leadership, which has helped in repositioning Nigerian sports. These include the “Adoption Campaign” which has paved the way for corporate sector engagement in providing support to Nigerian athletes, teams and sports facilities maintenance. The “Adopt an Athlete Campaign” has provided a platform for some elite Nigerian athletes to receive funding from the organizations and individuals that adopted them, which has greatly enhanced their training and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, that was recently postponed to 2021.