The Nigeria Olympic Committee on Thursday reacted to the passing on of Dr. William Boyd – a former Secretary General of the body describing his demise as sad and a huge loss to Nigeria sports.

In a release signed by Mr. Olabanji Oladapo, Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee; he condoled the family and expressed his heartfelt sympathy.

He concluded by praying on behalf of the board of the Nigeria Olympic Committee that the Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Dr. William Boyd, former Secretary General of the Nigeria Olympic Committee and President, Nigerian Baseball and Softball Association was a dedicated and astute sports administrator who gave his all.