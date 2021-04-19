The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) in partnership with the International Olympic Committee has concluded plans to hold a 2-day training for sports journalists in Nigeria.

The training will hold between April 27 and 28th, 2021 and will cover courses in Print, Radio and TV, Production and Multimedia.

Speaking ahead of the training President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Habu Ahmed Gumel described the training as timely, noting that it is needed ahead of the Olympics, later in the year.