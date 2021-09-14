The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has given kudos to the athletes and officials of Team Nigeria to the just concluded Tokyo Olympics in Japan for their level of competitiveness at the Games.

In a statement released by the NOC PRO Phemmy Adetula, “this was a five-year plan for the athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic that delayed the Games. The NOC, in its capacity, made sure that grants and scholarships were applied and given to as many athletes that deserved it from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Association of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA).

He stressed that the grants assisted Nigerian athletes through their preparation and as well as in Tokyo.

The NOC thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support to Team Nigeria and the continuous development of sports in Nigeria. The body equally appreciates the working relationship between the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, saying, “these are moments to cherish.”

The NOC also appreciated the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the cordial relationship that exists over time.

