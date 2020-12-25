Technical Director of the Bobsled and Skeleton Federation of Nigeria, Seun Adigun, is excited with the official recognition of the association by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

The NOC recently granted full recognition to the Federation from the conditional approval previously accorded the Federation.

“I am honoured to know that the Nigerian Olympic Committee has officially recognise the Bobsled & Skeleton Federation of Nigeria (BSFN). We have truly come a long way as a federation and none of this would have been possible without the hard work and support of all the BSFN directors based in Lagos and in the United States of America.

“This is proof that our impact as a federation is a sign of hope and resilience for the future of Nigerian youth”, said Adigun, who made history as Nigeria’s first ever Driver/Team Captain at the last Winter Olympics, in South Korea.

In addition, she described the feat as a mission far more than sport.