In a landmark event in the annals of the Olympics Movement history in Nigeria, the Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) has concluded plans to formally inaugurate it’s various commissions tomorrow in Lagos.

The composition of the commissions in line with the provisions of the International Olympis Charter and NOC Statutes. Also, these subsidiary governing bodies are not only advisory, but equally essential in the promotion of Olympics values.

President of the Nigeria Olympics Committee, Habu Gumel stated that the formal inauguration is in line with the vision of the current board.

Gumel stating further, that the NOC administration had adopted a broad-based approach in the appointment of these commissions.

Gbenga Elegbeleye, former director general, National Sports Commission chairs the Ethics and Good Governance Commission.

The Marketing and Sponsorship Commission is headed by Wahid Enitan Oshodi, while Mohammed Bello Suleiman is the Chairman of Sport and Environment Commission.

Also, the Liaison Commission has Habu Gumel as Chairman, Chief Solomon Ogba as the Vice, Mrs. Margaret Binga, Phemmy Adetula and Sani Ndanusa as members and Mr. Olabanji Oladapo as the Secretary amongst other commissions.

The inauguration continues on Thursday.