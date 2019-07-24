President, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), Engr Habu Gumel has revealed that the NOC is committed to uplifting sports administration in the country to global standards through the continuous education of sports administrators.

Gumel, made this known at the opening of the Nigeria Association for Physical Health Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD) sports administration course currently going on at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The refresher course is organised under the auspices of the Olympic Solidarity and it aims to improve interpersonal relationships and communications by providing sports opportunities for both the young and old.

Gumel, an IOC member explained further, the need to ensure the success of the programme by providing support and monitoring of the participants.

In similar vein, Olabanji Oladapo, NOC Secretary-General in his remark stated that there is a need for active collaboration on the efforts of all to ensure the programme succeeds in their various states or organisation so that Nigeria will not be left out of emerging global trends in sports administration and promise to continue to sustain the Olympic movement in Nigeria.

The NOC will continue to work hard within the limits of its ability and resources to uplift and support the ideals of the Olympic movement, especially as it relates to Olympic education” while wishing the participants a rewarding experience, Oladapo concluded.

Meanwhile, Dr Abiodun Morounfolu, the State Chairman of NAPHER-SD charged participants to implement all the knowledge shared in the course for the upliftment of sports administration and Olympic Solidarity in their various capacities.