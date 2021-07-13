From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The provost of Nwafor Orizu College of Education Nsugbe (NOCEN), Anambra State, Dr. Ifeyinwa Osegbo, has said that, in her bid to transform the college, create employment and generate revenue, the college will soon begin bottled/sachet water production and poultry business in commercial quantity in the school.

Osegbo said, when the production starts, the students and college community would have the opportunity to partner with the institution in sales, production and distribution of the products,

thereby creating jobs.

The provost warned students of NOCEN to shun cultism, sexual misbehaviour, indecent dressing, examination malpractices, thuggery, fraudulent acts and other nefarious activities that could mar their bright future.

Osegbo while addressing new students during the 39th matriculation ceremony of the college for 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions for NCE and dregree programmes held recently said that Nigeria and the world at large is infested with so many social vices.

“It is also worrisome today that our youths are fast losing the virtues of hard work, honesty, punctuality and sense of morality in general. It has even reached to the level that our youths are now agents of violence ranging from kidnaping, murder, armed robbery etc.

“This being the case, the conclusion one can draw is that most of the agencies of socialization are failing in their duty of moulding the character of the young ones. It is in the realization of this that NOCEN has chosen to rededicate herself not only to provide teaching and learning, but also to mould the character of her students through emphasizing on morality and discipline, so that they can become assets to their families, communities, and the country at large” she said.

The provost who was just reappointed for another tenure of three years by governor Willie Obiano, expressed happiness and assured of her commitment of transforming the institution to a greater level and appealed to the government for reconstruction of internal roads of the college.

On her achievements in the last three years, Dr. Osegbo said that she upgraded the college ICT unit such that the college now has two JAMB CBT centres, upgraded the library to an E-library by equipping it with an E-granary which can help it access information from any part of the world.

Other achievements include; speedy graduation of degree students and going to NYSC immediately they graduated, accreditation of eight departments and resource verification in three departments with full accreditation of all the departments.

She said that over 100 academic staff and 200 non-teaching staff have benefited from both national and international conferences and workshops sponsored by TETfund.

“Since I came on board, there is a high tone of discipline among both the academic and non-academic staff as a result of some disciplinary measures put in place. The college has concluded MoU with Digital Hands Ltd to start a school of Entrepreneurship and Digital Innovation a form of business school in order to boost its Internally Generated Revenue.

“The college has also concluded negotiations with Kunex Enterprises which is geared towards students’ skill acquisition. We have procured science and laboratory equipment for tow demonstration schools and vocational schools, procured over 300 desktop computers for students’ CBT examination, ICT training and Jamb examinations, while the college has completed many infrastructures and ongoing ones are springing up” she stated.

Osegbo however stated that the college want to diversify into agricultural sector and production of sachet waters, stressing that the major problem of the college was funding which she was caused by effect of COVID-19.

She further commended Governor Obiano for prompt payment of salary through its subvention hence the move to increase the revenue base of NOCEN, urging the staff and students of the institution to support the management in her agenda to uplift the college.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.