Filmmaker, Adekunle Adejuyigbe aka Nodash, has called on content producers to be wary of the kind of content they dish out to the public.

According to him, human behaviour is consistent with the information consumed over time. Speaking against the backdrop of the #EndSARS protests, Nodash said that his experience of working in the entertainment industry has shown that most entertainers do not see a connection between the content they create and real life behaviour of their fans. Therefore, he says content producers must be aware that they have 200 million people to re-orient and the reformation must start with them first.

“Some years ago, a young man put a loaded gun to my head and said ‘if you calmly let me rob you, I won’t kill you. After all, I am a hustler just like you’. What shocked me the most was seeing that he actually believed he was hustling for his money just like I do. The events of the past couple of weeks reminded me of that robbery incident, and like a lot of us, I have been asking myself, ‘why are young Nigerians consistently behave the way we do?’ I am sure we all have different answers to this question, but I believe we can all agree that, just as it is with food and health, human behaviour is always consistent with the information consumed over time. And yes, information comes from different sources but the most influential source of information is entertainment.

“As Nigerian content providers, we need to ask ourselves, what have we been feeding our people? I beg you to consider the hidden cost of consistently feeding vapid content to the masses. My experience working in the music and film industry has shown me that most entertainers really do not see a connection between the content they create and the real-life behaviour of their fans. But that connection is there and it’s strong!

“We influence the youths more than anyone else in their lives – parents included. They would quote their favourite celebrities 10 times over before quoting anything the pastor or Imam said. Inevitably, the content we create becomes the invisible filter through which they view the world. So, as we gear up for what comes next (including 2023 and beyond), let us be aware that we have 200 million people to re-orient starting with ourselves.”

Nodash is known for making films like the internationally acclaimed ‘The Delivery Boy’, which is currently streaming on Netlfix.