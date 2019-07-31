Uche Usim, Abuja

Natural Oil & Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) on Monday, said it has commenced full operations at various depots across the country, even as it urged petroleum marketers to desist from patronising dealers who sourced products from pipeline vandals, as such transactions were not only detrimental to the nation’s economy but also degrades the environment.

The President of NOGASA, Mr Benneth Korie, who stated this at a press briefing in Abuja assured that his members will only deal with government accredited depots to discourage sale of adulterated products and pipeline vandalism. He said with the nationwide flag off of the organisation in all the geo-political zones, NOGASA would checkmate all forms of sharp practices within the downstream sector.

He explained that all measures have been put in place to protect oil and gas business and indeed the end users from the criminal practices of dishonest operators in the system.

Even as it vowed to tackle products adulteration, diversion and other sharp practices in the industry.

He warned those patronising illegal loading points across the country to immediately desist from doing so, as it remained commercially harmful continuing on such.

“It is also harmful for the reputation of the business. Remember, we are employers of labour, we don’t want anything to jeopardize the jobs of our workers. Besides, the frequent damages caused by adulterated products are costly to end users. We will reinforce standards in the country and end sharp practices, especially as regards adulteration. We want to see our business grow and employ more Nigerians.

“After years of challenges, NOGASA is now set to provide for real suppliers the representative platform of their dream.

“NOGASA which was registered and inaugurated in 2008 as Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (OGASON) is now being re-launched as NOGASA and as a body platform that will give oil and gas suppliers nationwide a true sense of belonging.