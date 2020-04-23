Uche Usim

Leadership and members of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association (NOGASA) has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari, who passed away on Friday April 17, 2020.

In a statement signed by NOGASA President, Mr Benneth Korie, the organization prayed for the repose of his soul.

Korie said: “NOGASA joins the whole world in mourning the loss of this rare national gem and commiserates with

his family, the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We pray that the almighty God grants his family the fortitude to bear this great loss at this time.

May the soul of our dearly departed Abba Kyari rest in eternal peace”.