Natural oil and gas suppliers association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has reiterated its commitment to partner with relevant government agencies to curb adulteration of petroleum products, pipeline vandalism and other criminal acts in the oil and gas sector.

The Public Relations Officer of the body, Chinedu Ukadike gave the commitment in a statement issued in Abuja after the inauguration of Edo, Osun and Oyo executive councils of the association.

He quoted the National President of NOGASA, Mr Benneth Korie, to have promised to work closely with government to ensure product availability across the country.

He said the president was represented by Mr Tunde David, National Secretary of NOGASA in Edo, where assured stakeholders that the body would ensure petroleum products are sourced from approved depots.

“Our motto is quality service and this is why we are particular about promoting quality membership, performance and global best practices in NOGASA.

“Our mission in pursuant of these goals is to reach out to well meaning Nigerians and relevant government agencies, to join hands with us to achieve these objectives.

“One of the detrimental factors that have terribly affected the noble business of petroleum product supply in Nigeria is adulteration; another is the vandalisation of petroleum products pipelines.

“NOGASA is opposed to these sharp practices and others in the petroleum industry and is willing to partner with governments to discourage them by all means and standards at its disposal.”

He further urged the state Edo state executive council of the association to sustain the fight against adulteration through collaboration with the government to achieve set targets.

He also quoted the President to have urged the Osun and Oyo state executive councils to uphold ethical standards of oil and gas operations and to promote the meaningful growth.

“Ensure you promote peace and ethical best practices as you work hand-in-hand with the Federal, State and Local Governments, to promote standards of the petroleum business in the environment.

“Ensure that in the foreseeable future, both the supplier and the end user will have good reasons to smile and enjoy relative peace in the petroleum industry sector.

“I charge you to bring your wealth of experience to bear through collaboration with the state government, to consolidate the existing peace and security enjoyed in the state,” Korie said.

Ukadike in the statement however advised oil and gas marketers who patronized illegal depots to desist from such, saying it contributed to damages resulting from adulterated products.

He reiterated that the association has been energized to tackle challenges and ensure sustainable growth of the petroleum industry sector.