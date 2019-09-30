Uche Usim, Abuja

In a concerted effort to tackle the perennial menace of illegal bunkering, the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Ekiti State government are deepening their collaboration to tackle the ugly scourge.

The cooperation will also guarantee smooth petroleum products delivery and ultimately grow the nation’s energy sector.

The Public Relations Officer of NOGASA, Mr Ukadike Chinedu, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the partnership was cemented at the weekend when the Ekiti state chapter of NOGASA executive council was being inaugurated.

Chinedu said the governor conveyed his assurances of supporting NOGASA’s operations through Mr Adetiloye Fatoba, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Supply, Ekiti State.

He quoted the governor’s representative as saying; “We are willing to support the association to achieve its operational mandate.

“The state government recognises NOGASA as a key player in the nation’s energy sector that can grow our economy and also assist us as an employer of labour.

“The state receives second to the lowest revenue from the federal allocation and we know that through cooperation we can grow our economy in the state.

“The state government is keen about security of lives and properties of its citizens and your association needs to help us a lot; we will support the association to achieve its objectives”.

He further decried the improper location of oil and gas filling stations in the state, describing the development as one that poses health challenge to the citizens.

The governor’s representative thus urged the association to liaise with environmental protection agencies to address the ugly development so as to avoid any disaster.

Chinedu also quoted Mr Solomon Iyabo, the Ekiti Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), to have promised to support the association combat illegal bunkering in the state.

According to Chinedu, Iyabo was represented by Mr Yusuf Odundayo, an officer of the NSCDC, who said that the Corps would combat illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism in the oil and gas industry.

Iyabo said, “It is our duty to protect Nigerians and to secure public infrastructure; we will give our support in line with our aims and objectives to NOGASA.

“We will ensure zero tolerance in terms of circulation of adulterated petroleum products and vandal of petroleum pipelines.

“We promise to provide necessary support to ensure people are not just supplied good quality oil and gas products, but also to reduce oil pipeline vandalism to barest minimum”.