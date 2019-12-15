Uche Usim, Abuja

For the umpteenth time, the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA) has assured relevant government agencies of its willingness and capability to join forces with them to crush all culprits of petroleum products adulteration.

Mr Chinedu Ukadike, National Public Relations Officer of NOGASA, made this known in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja on outcome of the inauguration of Kaduna, Anambra and Abia executive councils.

He quoted Mr Benneth Korie, National President of NOGASA, to have made the promise in his address while inaugurating the councils.

According to him Korie, who was represented by Mr Tunde David, the Secretary-General of NOGASA also promised to take on pipeline vandals whose activities disrupt petroleum products exploration and distribution.

He said: “We are here today to formally establish our association in Kaduna; it is indeed noble platform for the processes of supplies of petroleum products distribution in the state.

“Our objective as widely advertised is to ensure petroleum product supplies are carried out under ethical standards nationwide and for suppliers to operate in peaceful environment while doing their businesses.

“We are opposed to adulteration of petroleum products, vandalisation of pipelines and other illicit vices in the oil petroleum industry.

“We are here to promote uprightness, nobility and integrity in the activities of petroleum product supplies, we have been canvassing for obedience to laws of the land for doing things right.

“We therefore reach-out to all stakeholders, especially governments and security agencies, to join hands with us to collectively sanitize the industry and make the environment more conducive for all Nigerians.”

He also quoted Korie to have said that the association was inaugurated in Anambra to promote ease of oil and gas business in the state.

“This is in preparation for better ways of doing oil and gas supply business in Nigeria usually with regards to the distribution of petroleum products.

“As an enviable association it is our desire to ensure that our members indeed engage in this global business to the best means.”

He further mentioned that the association would break new grounds in its cause for better and more resourceful representative platforms of petroleum products suppliers in Abia and Nigeria at large.

“I have no doubt that NOGASA’s entry into the petroleum product supplies will bring meaningful innovation and development to the business premises.

“NOGASA is positioned here in Abia state to tackle challenges and partner with governments to discourage illicit vices like adulteration of petroleum products and vandal of pipelines.

“We also want to stop quack suppliers which are economic sabotage that has done damage and degraded the integrity of businessmen and women in the petroleum industry.

“This is why we are determined by interest and policies to work most assiduously to discourage these vices.