Over 100 golfers representing various companies swarmed the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938, yesterday, to compete for the most prestigious gold medal in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games. It was a moment to cherish as CEOs and top management staff of the various companies exchanged pleasantries in a convivial atmosphere.

The Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, took the ceremonial tee off on behalf of the Minister of Petroleum.

Luke Anene, MD Pipeline and Storage Company also took the ceremonial tee off on behalf of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Alhaji Mele Kolo Kyari, while Tony Attah, MD Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas also took the ceremonial tee off.

Speaking after the event, Luke Anene said it was a good thing that golf, being a sport for gentlemen was included in the schedule for NOGIG. “You can see that, as a sport, golf brings a lot of people together; from the lowest ranked staff of the various companies to the very top. It is a great mixer.”

He said that the essence of NOGIG is being amplified on the golf course as key actors in the oil and gas industry were being brought together to compete under the friendliest atmosphere.