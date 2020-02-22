Paul Erewuba

Over 1000 athletes will be participating in the 18th edition of Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games, NOGIG 2020 beginning tomorrow in Lagos. The opening ceremony has been planned for Chevron Recreation Centre, Gbagada.

Speaking at the pre-games media briefing held at the EROTON secretariat, Victoria Island Lagos, chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Aminu Zaria told journalists that over 1000 athletes will be representing 12 companies in 13 sports which include Golf, Tennis, Table Tennis, Squash and Badminton.

Others include football, Athletics, Volleyball, Chess and Scrabble. Swimming, 8-ball Pool and Basketball.

Zaria told journalists that the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games which began as a recreational pastime between two companies, NNPC and Mobil had grown in leaps and bounds considering the increase in the number of participating companies and the number of sports that feature at the games.

“This year, we have 12 companies participating. These include, NNPC, ExxonMobil, Total, Shell, Chevron, NAOC, DPR, SEPLAT and PTI. Others include NCDMB, NLNG and EROTON.”

The NOGIG boss explained that there is zero chance of any company presenting non-staff as their representative.

“We have a full-proof method that effectively checks and forestalls any use of mercenaries. Above all we are guided by the principle of intergrity in the oil industry,” Zaria said.