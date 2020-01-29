Day two of the preliminary rounds of the football event of the 2020 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games produced high-scoring results, as the strikers went on a goal scoring spree that saw 15 goals scored from four matches. Yet strikers of two teams, EROTON and AGIP were on holiday as they couldn’t find the net. And both teams lost their matches.

In an apparent display of pent up aggression, SEPLAT set the tone in the early morning fixture when they dealt a telling blow on hapless DPR with a 5-1 victory.

In the second match CHEVRON overwhelmed NCDMB 2-1 to strengthen its hope for a semifinals berth as they prepare to face NNPC in a decisive second match which will determine their chances of advancing in the competition.

Shell who was held to a goaless draw in the opening day by TOTAL yesterday made a mincemeat of EROTON, recording a 4-0 victory. The last match of the day saw NLNG staged a bold show as they defeated AGIP 2-0 with goals from Patrick Oguntoye and Haruna Ogweda.

In continuation of the matches today, CHEVRON will trade tackles with NNPC, EROTON and TOTAL will lock horns in the mid-morning fixture while NAOC and ExxonMobil take to the pitch in the lunchtime fixture.

DPR and PTI will play the last match of the day at the Legacy Pitch, National Stadium, Lagos.