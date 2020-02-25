The Chevron Recreation Centre Gbagada Swimming pool will be the centre of attraction today as the sharks and mermaids of the 2020 NOGIG take to the pool in their quest for medals.

Having the biggest number of medals at stake, swimming remains the most attractive hunting ground for the various teams at the games. Most of the swimmers were seen yesterday training and putting final touches to their plans for the event, beginning this morning.

In other events, action will continue in tennis, table tennis, squash, scrabble and chess.

In table tennis men’s team events yesterday, NNPC wallopped Eroton 3-0, while NCDMB stopped Total 3-2 in a keenly contested and exciting match. Chevron men’s team also defeated PTI 3-1.

Similarly, ExxonMobil dismissed NAOC 3-2.

In the women’s category, NNPC defeated SEPLAT 3-1, while NAOC stopped NCDMB 3-1. ExxonMobil tore Total apart with a 3-0 spanking. Not wanting to be beaten twice in the round robin contest, Total reorganised themselves and handed PTI a 3-0 defeat..