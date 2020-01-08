A Scottish author, Radio and Television presenter, William Barclay once said, “There are two great days in a person’s life, the day we are born and the day we discover why”.

Celebrating an outstanding boss, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Ogun State Deputy Governor, as she clocks 54 today, is an avenue to thank Allah for His faithfulness in her life.

An amazing woman, full of life, Salako-Oyedele, a prominent daughter of Aworiland, Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, was born on 8th January 1966 to the family of late Prof. Lateef and Mrs Rahmat Adebisi Salako.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos in 1987 and an MSC in Public Health Engineering from Imperial College of Science and Technology, London, United Kingdom in 1989 and as well, attended several courses as part of her continuous professional/career development.

In March 2019, she was elected by the good people of Ogun State to serve as Deputy Governor to His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun. It is interesting to note that Salako-Oyedele, apart from being the only female Deputy-Governor in the South West of Nigeria presently, has contributed in no small measure to the vision and mission-statement of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration geared towards building the future of the Gateway State together.

Upon her assumption of office, she has embarked on a tour to some rehabilitation of public primary schools in the state where she has expressed concerns over their deplorable conditions, especially their structural deficiencies, the unconducive learning environment where children were taught, amongst others. Thus, these findings were immediately reported to the Governor, and as at today, well over 100 public primary schools have been rehabilitated in order to meet up with modern standards.

As an Engineer with proven track records, she is readily at the beck-and-call of her boss, Dapo Abiodun, to offer professional advice on engineering-related issues and one of such is the state of the bad roads which had, in the recent past, brought hardship on the residents of the State, especially during raining season, identified some of the problems, the causes of flooding and reporting same to the Governor, in areas that need quick intervention.

In the area of empowerment, the Deputy-Governor promises to always do the needful at ensuring that the women folk are empowered and, not left out of the scheme, at ensuring that their personal prosperity is improved.

At the launch of one of the state government empowerment initiatives tagged “Oko’wo Dapo empowerment scheme”, Salako-Oyedele said that the scheme was in furtherance to the fulfillment of electioneering promises made by the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun during the campaigns and noted that majority of their followers are mainly women.

“The scheme works within a cluster of ten women, whereby the sum of ten thousand naira is presented to them and they make returns of five hundred naira each after two weeks.

This process revolves round 20 weeks after which the women would have saved the sum of ten thousand naira as well as return their initial credit which will enable them upgrade and access higher loan facility”, she averred.

The good people and government of Ogun state, especially, the Olota of Ota, HRH Kabiyesi Oba Abdukabir Obalanlege, and the Aworis are so blessed with an intelligent daughter of Aworiland to paddle the canoe, to assist His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to a safe berth.

Here is wishing you a lifetime of wisdom, hope, courage and strength.

Wonderful birthday to the best of all bosses!

Just as Dr. Seuss, an American writer said, “The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is life to celebrate.

Today, you are you, God gave us the gift of life, it is up to us to give ourselves the gift of living well” Congratulations and Happy birthday to Her Excellency, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele.

Oluwaseun Boye is the Head of Media to Ogun State Deputy Governor