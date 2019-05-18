It is starring us all in the face what religious houses have become. The noise pollution and shutting down of roads with no alternative routes have left us in a state of stagnation and mental confusion for a while now.

People who share same neighborhoods with religious houses are left at the mercy of loud noises all the time. It is worse when you have more than one church sharing fences or just houses apart and each of their speakers making endless noise at the detriment of people living around.

Before renting or buying a house or land to build a structure, after taking security, drainage system and neighborhood into consideration, people should check if there are religious houses around where they intend to live.

They should also check the distance to the house they wish to rent or buy to avoid stories that touch. Many people have had bitter experiences with these noisemakers in religious cloaks these days.

People no longer sleep peacefully in their houses at night, have quiet time in the evenings and in the early mornings due to terrible loud noise from speakers from churches and mosques.

It is sad that people will wake up early, go to work or their business places and stress themselves making a living during the day and at night, they cannot even boast of a good night’s rest because of noise emitting from speakers from religious houses.

Religious houses and their sound system need to be regulated or sanctioned for noise pollution. Most of them have done and are doing more damages than good to the physical and mental well-being of those they share neighborhoods with.

We must stop looking the other way out of fear. We must all stand up to their insensitivity and name-calling and refused to be blackmailed into silence. Report to appropriate government agencies and follow it up until they are called to order.

Religious houses must allow common-sense to prevail and just because your neighbors have not come to complain does not mean the noise emanating from your speakers are welcome.

As for people who keep praying and shouting and crying in loud voices in their apartments, thereby keeping their neighbors awake forcefully, be reminded that such behavior constitutes public nuisance. You should shut your windows and lower you voice because your God is not deaf and your neighbors deserve peaceful night rests.

Here are few experiences people shared in regards to this important issue:

“This is Nigeria where you talk of noise pollution emanating from worship centres and it suddenly becomes an attack on pastors, imams and sometimes on the God they worship.”

-Lucky Ugo Iwu

“I once walked up to a pastor and told him how uncomfortable they make my nights every time they are having vigils. Instead of the pastor to be considerate, he teamed up with his member and directed their prayers against me. He practically gave me seven days, he said something evil or death will befall me within seven days. You need to hear the loudness of the Holy Ghost Fire they were shouting on my head. It is over four years now though.”

–Opara Toochineke

“I am a victim already and to get another two bedroom apartment is very difficult. My compound is surrounded by churches. In fact, I am tired. One church is making terrible noise right now.”

–Yemi Olusegun

“This is not a laughing matter. These people can give someone high blood pressure if you live very close to them. It’s also bad market for landlords as tenants move in and out of their apartments because of the noise these religious houses torment their neighbors with. Something needs to be done about the issue of religious noise.”

–Nneka Nicholas

“My house was the next compound to a popular church in Jos. When they started, they were using loud speakers for their vigil. Thanks to the community who didn’t wait for a third time as we thought the first time was a mistake. We changed things.”

–Onyinyechukwu Eric-Mbah

“I refused to take rent in one environment because the compound was close to two churches. I imagined the noise and ran.”

–Yuddie Princess Egwuonwu

“Thank you for bringing this up Amaka. Infact, I was telling my friend last Friday on how I intend to bring a restraining order against a new generation church close to my house. I have exhausted my patience”.

–Patience Ogoh Ajuma

“I have one near my house and every last Saturday I must forcefully be part of their vigil but I don’t know who petitioned them. It was then I knew many people are suffering the same thing with me.”

–Austin Iloduba

“Churches are not close to my house but my neighbours give me sleepless nights. Almost everyday night prayers is tempting me to give them serious warning else I will start my own incantations and let’s see if they will enjoy the compound.”

–Prestine Akaeze

“I had this sensitive discussion with some friends in Ilesa, Osun State about a week ago. I had been coping with this particular church waking me up as early as 4am. Sometimes, they do vigils. It was so bad during my last visit that I almost lost it. You can imagine a church using a megaphone that early in a city that is in total darkness. I just couldn’t sleep. I had to switch off my phone by 7am so I could catch some sleep. It’s bad!”

–Seun Oni