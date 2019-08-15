Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

A professor of Engineering Physics, Michael Onuu, has revealed that noise pollution is partly responsible for suicides and murder cases recorded in various parts of the world.

He said many reported cases of deaths, which occurred through such means, have been traced to high exposure to noise level, adding that noise pollution also poses serious health risks to the people.

Speaking while presenting the first inaugural lecture of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), Ebonyi State Onuu said: “There are many cases of reported deaths due to noise pollution. People have committed suicide because of exposure to high noise level and have killed their neighbours because they refused to reduce the noise level after their neighbours complained.”

He revealed that high noise level, apart from hindering communication, also poses serious health dangers to those exposed to it.

Onuu said: “High noise levels hinder communication and, depending upon the level, quality and exposure time, it may result in feelings of annoyance and irritation, sleep disturbance, tension, headache, reduction in efficiency with which tasks are performed, accidents at work place, etc.

“Noise induced effects include hearing losses, vasoconstriction, changes in heart rate, heart disease, blood pressure, muscular activity, metabolic rate, slow sleep breathing, gastrointestinal mobility, blood glucose, diastolic pressure, decrease in salivary and gastric secretion, and slowing of digestion among others.”