By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Government, yesterday, gave reason it has not yet secured any conviction from noise pollution by religious organisations in the state.

Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, said anything bordering on religion is always a sensitive issue and care has to be taken, in order not to create a bigger problem as solution to a minor issue that can be amicably resolved between parties.

He said not that no religious organisation had been cut in the act of noise pollution in various communities across the state, but instead of prosecuting organisations for violating the law, the government would rather issue warning, dialogue with the culprits and, if there no changes, sanction would be the last option.

Bello, in giving account of Sanwo-Olu’s led administration scorecard in the area of environment and water resources, emphasised that Lagos State has moved from the notoriety of a flood ravaged coastal city to one with cleaned, dredged and free flowing drainage channels all year round.