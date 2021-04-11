The Board of Trustees of the Nok University, Kachia, in Kaduna State, has approved the appointment of Prof. Ishaya Nock as the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the newly approved institution.

A statement from the university said on Sunday in Abuja that the board also approved the appointment of Mr Obadiah Joshua as the Acting Registrar of the institution.

The statement signed by Mr Adamu Marshal explained that the appointment of the duo followed the recommendation of the Governing Council of the institution which was considered by the board at its meeting held in Abuja, on April 9, 2021.

It said that Nock, a professor of Zoology at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, had served as former Dean, Faculty of Science, and Head of Department of Biology Science in that famous institution.

“He (Nock) emerged the VC out of three candidates that appeared physically for the interview,” the statement said.

The statement added that Joshua, the Acting Registrar, had served as the Deputy Registrar, Kaduna State University, and was the first Registrar of Green Field University, Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nok university recently received its provisional licences from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Founder of the university, Mr Anthony Hassan, at a brief ceremony after receiving the license, disclosed that the institution would focus on science and ICT courses to equip its graduates with requisite skills for self-employment.

Hassan said that the institution would begin its academic activities with the Departments of Cyber Security, Physiology, Anatomy and other science-related courses. (NAN)