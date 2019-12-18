HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has launched the Nokia 2.3. Delivering a feature-packed camera fuelled by AI, helping to get the best shot, the Nokia 2.3 also features a large 6.2” HD+ screen and two-day battery life for long-lasting and immersive entertainment. Plus, being Android™ 10 ready, the new Nokia 2.3 will receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, ensuring the smartphone gets better over time.

The Nokia 2.3 features a dual camera and comes with ‘Recommended Shot’, a brand-new Nokia phones feature helping you choose the best picture. Whether it’s the mid-air backflip, the family portrait where everyone is actually smiling or the winning goal, ‘Recommended Shot’ automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests the best one. Alongside even more AI-powered features such as ‘Portrait Mode’ and low-light imaging, fans can capture creative images in a variety of settings.

Save precious time with the Nokia 2.3, which has a dedicated Google Assistant Button. Just use your voice to view upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other info. The Nokia 2.3 also comes with biometric face recognition, allowing you to unlock your phone at a glance.

Joseph Umunakwe, general manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global, said: “Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. It offers industry-leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen.”

The Nokia 2.3 comes equipped with ‘Portrait Mode’, elevating your subject and subtly blurring the background, resulting in stunning portraits that pop. Simply use Google Photos to adjust the blur after you take the shot. With a 13MP/2MP dual camera, fans can take unique portraits with a variety of exclusive bokeh – or blurred background effects such as Classic, Butterfly, Heart or Star-shaped styles. And feel like a professional by creating eye-catching photos by simply adjusting the focus when editing.

This device also combines advanced image fusion and exposure stacking (taking numerous photos in various lighting settings and blending them together), meaning you can shoot stellar images in vibrant detail, even in low-light conditions.