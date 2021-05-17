By Tosin Ajirire

Popular Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju Omiyinka James aka Baba Ijesha, who was detained by the police for alleged sexual assault, was on Monday granted bail.

According to his lawyer, Adesina Ogunlana, Baba Ijesha was granted bail on health grounds, after being detained at SCID Panti Yaba facility for about 30 days.

win a letter addressed to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu last Friday, Ogunlana had sought bail for Baba Ijesha on health ground, saying the actor looked abnormally weak and lean.