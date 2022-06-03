By Christy Anyanwu

For 20 years running, the career of a budding Nigerian actor, Chukwuma Kabarachi Chigaemezu, has been put on hold after he suffered a spinal cord injury in an accident on August 28, 2001, in Lagos.

He was 42 when the incident paralyzed his upper and lower limbs. Aside from being an actor, he had his eyes fixed on music too. In fact, he was billed for a studio session to record his songs to jump-start his music career the week the accident occurred.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The doctors at the hospital where he was admitted recommended for him the services of specialist neurologist, dermatologist, orthopaedic and anaesthetics. He was billed N3.8 million for surgery and further treatment.

But his family was unable to afford the cost and they moved him to his village in Imo State.

Since then, the father of one has been enveloped with pain, loneliness and despair. In the process, he lost contact with many of his colleagues in the movie industry because mobile phone technology was just being introduced into the country then.

A letter signed by the managing director of Trinity Medical Centre, Dr. A.N Oyekwena, stated that Chukwuma currently receives “ancillary services” at the hospital, “having been totally incapacitated following an accident that affected his spinal cord.”

His doctor has also recommended surgery at a tertiary medical institution, but Chukwuma needs funds to pay for the surgery and other medical expenses, which is why he is crying out for help.

The patient narrated: “It’s over 20 years since I had the accident and I am still on a sickbed with bedsores around my waist and a fracture a little above my left ankle. The pain I go through is indescribable and the mental torture is better imagined than experienced. I now depend on pain-relieving drugs everyday.

“There were times I wished I had died, especially when I consider the fact that I’ve spent half of my sojourn here on earth on a sickbed going through excruciating pain daily. When I remember the young lady that left her people in Ondo State to become my wife and our son who was two years and six months when the accident occurred, I weep like a baby for becoming an unexpected burden to them. My relations often weep uncontrollably each time they come to visit me because of my pitiable condition.

“I was a human rights activist. And I walked in and out of police stations, hospitals, and courts many times fighting to get justice for the oppressed in our society.

“I was also an actor, scriptwriter, and film production manager. My pictures and name started appearing on movie posters along major streets in Lagos State and other towns in Nigeria in 1996. In fact, my name can be found in montages and cast credit caption roles of about 20 films in the Nigerian movie archive.

“Some of the films include Dirty Deal, Evil Passion, Taboo, Blood Vapour, Turning Point, Wildest Dream and Naughty Jeff, etc. I carefully avoided mentioning names but “Harmattan Grass” which I wrote with the late Sam Loco, a man who started acting when I was a toddler. I was his production coordinator. I performed with him in the hallowed chamber of Edo State House of Assembly in 1996 during the review of what is today known as the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“Despite my paralysis, I have authored two books – “Inspirational Political Thoughts and Analysis” and “Arrow of Justice in Power Politics”. I wrote these books by dictation.

“For me to have lived till this day is an indication that God has not forgotten me. I thank my relations, friends, and other people who do not know me but have supported me financially and otherwise.

“I am now seeking financial assistance to enable me to go for a thorough medical treatment in a specialized tertiary medical institution, so that if I cannot stand again, I can, at least, sit comfortably on a wheelchair.”

He can be contacted on 08064744716 and donations can be sent to him through his brother’s account, First Bank: Ikechukwu Emeghiebo, 3035627668.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .