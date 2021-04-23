By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a popular Nollywood actor, Olarenwaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, for allegedly defiling a minor.

He was alleged to have started abusing the little girl, who is now 14, when she was seven.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said:”The case of defilement was reported on April 19, 2021, by Princess Adekola Adekanya, at Sabo Police Station, and transferred to the Gender Unit of the State CID, Panti, Yaba Lagos, for proper investigation

“Based on preliminary findings, the suspect started sexually assaulting the victim, 14 years, since she was seven. The suspect confessed to the crime and was also captured by a CCTV camera in the house of the complainant.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered proper investigation as he promised to do justice in the matter.”