By Rita Okoye, Lagos

The death of fast-rising Nollywood actor Stanley Okoro has been announced on social media to the shock of many.

According to reports, Okoro died on Wednesday, August 11, as a result of suspected food poisoning.

Stanley Okoro’s last post was quickly filled with comments from fans and colleagues who could not believe the sad news.

Many of his colleagues claimed they were on the same movie set with him a few days ago and he was hale and hearty.

The Nigerian entertainment industry has had to say reluctant goodbyes to prominent, young and promising individuals.

Just yesterday, August 11, Nollywood mourned the death of veteran actor Rich Oganiru, who died after being bedridden for while. A few days to Oganiru’s death, veteran actress Rachel Oniga had also passed on.

