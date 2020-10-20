Rita Okoye

Veteran Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh is bereaved.

The movie star popularly known for her ‘Emu Johnson’ role in the family TV Drama, The Johnsons has just lost her only child, Aladi Godgifts Ameh.

Ada Ameh, a single mum of one revealed this via her Instagram page.

“My lovely people. Pray for me.

My beautiful darling Child choose to go and be with the Lord early hours of today. Aladi Godgifts Ameh. @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now?😭😭😭 Ladi how you want make i do na?

I will be strong 💪!! GOD Has to help me,” she captioned her daughter’s photo she posted.

It would be recalled that in a recent interview with Inside Nollywood, the Benue state born had revealed that she doesn’t regret having a child at 14.

Miss Ameh noted that she would have felt worse to be in her forties without a child or husband.

“I can never regret having my child. God forbid! The truth is that the ways of God is so different from the ways of man. Just imagine me as this age and I am not married and don’t have a child. I am not saying marriage is the ultimate but we both know what I am talking about. I am a feminist but I not that type that would not love to have a man. Being a feminist, doesn’t mean that there should be a man. If you are Christian you should that submitting yourself to your man doesn’t make you a fool. I doesn’t mean, I don’t have my own mind.”