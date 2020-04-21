Christian Agadibe

“When life gives you lemon make lemonade.” As the on-going lockdown continues, Nollywood actress, Etinosa Idemudia has seized the opportunity to create a platform on her social media page where intending actors can spar with her and get cash prices and hopefully get noticed by a casting director for showcasing their acting talent on the Instagram Live competition.

The competition, inspired by the zeal to give back to society and erase by the Covid-19 pandemic boredom, the producer of “Washerman” cum actor revealed how she got the inspiration.

“During the lockdown, I saw a lot of online shows coming up- so much opportunity to do things I love so much. The fact that I am not in a movie production doesn’t mean I cannot still act so I thought of Instagram live Acting Talent Show and ran it by many of my colleagues who liked the idea. It was also a great way to connect with fans. I was excited to use the social media to reach out to the society and show gratitude for the platform that I too had been given while growing in the industry.”

The Edo State-born actress added: “I thought, the small platform that I have let me dedicate it to upcoming actors. They will not just be showing their talent, they will act with me. I will give them the role, take another role and we will act together. The lockdown inspired me; the fact that I cannot go to work as I should challenged me to be creative and use the

social media positively. Also owing to the fact that in the past I have had some wrong use of social media challenges so this is also a great way of making amends.”

When asked what fans should expect from the online live competition and why it is unique, Etinosa said: “I have not seen any other person doing it. My male and female fans should expect creativity, excitement and fun. Another thing that will make it different and unique is that the contestants in the acting talent show will be starring with me; so it will be like an artistic duel or battle, they are battling with me. I wont just abandon them to be doing monologue and talking to themselves. I will be replying them and interacting with them face-to-face online.

The lead actor of Blood of Enogie drama stressed that, “the audience watching would pick their winner, after every contestants’ performance; I ask them what do you think and based on the reaction and opinion of audience, I will pick who will go home with 10,000 cash price or rather send it to them because it’s a not a real life show, it’s an online show and there is a cash price involved. Normally, it should be one winner but at times it will be like 5 very good talented actors; viewers may be divided among contestants like contestant number 3, 2, or 5 then we can say lets have 2 winners, one male and one female. We will also have additional winners because few people come online to sponsor and they may be like I want to give this person a cash price myself. That person may not be among the selected winners so he or she will be an additional winner. We have been on the show for a while and most of the time we always have 4 or 3 winners in total.”

Commenting further the recently endorsed Grerivian cosmetics and Victoria Riverson fashion brand ambassador said: “The beauty of acting for me is the opportunity I get to become a different person with every role. with every script I become a totally different person. Some say it is a cheap way to run away from your reality but I don’t care. I love it. For me it is art, pure skill, one of the best use of my mind- becoming someone else just like that! Not just by looks but by creating a whole person full of her own baggage and back story in your mind and becoming that person. Powered by reading a little guideline, a manual, a script! I can’t stop gushing about how beautiful, satisfying, exciting and rewarding my job, acting is. Whether professionally on screen or just inside my bedroom, I can never stop being an actor and I am grateful for life, for enabling platforms and opportunities I have been given to practise. In a bid to offer my own little platform to others, Acting talent show continues today by 4pm. IG Live. Don’t miss this!! My producers, directors and colleagues are specially invited.”