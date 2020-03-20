Fast raising Nollywood actress, Nkiru Umeh, has revealed how she narrowly escaped death with her family at the Sunday morning Abule Ado explosion which destroyed lives and properties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Abule Ado explosion in Lagos State which occurred early hour of March 15, claimed lives, destroyed properties and rendered people homeless.

The actress, who expressed gratitude to Almighty God for sparing her life and that of her household could not hide her joy, as she took to her Instagram [email protected] to appreciate her maker.

“My beauty complex and my house were directly opposite Bethlehem girls college and the explosion happened right in front of the school. Everything went down. I thank God for life.

“Still in shock to even talk but my anger is that the media houses and the government are lying to the public. All the same, It is well. I will narrate on this more when am out of shock.

“For now my hands are still shaking. God just showed me how special I am. How he loves my family, yes I lost 2 houses, 2 cars, all properties, cloths, shoes, AngelNikky Cosmetics goods worth close to 10m.

“My beauty complex and everything inside worth close to 50m and of course my resident mansion and properties inside which only myself and whoever have been to my house can tell how beautiful it was. Should we talk about my closet?

“If you know AngelNikky you can imagine AngelNikky’s closet. Fire took it. All it is well is what I can say because I have my life, my husband, my children, my PA, my husband’s boys, we are all alive.

“By the grace of God, material things can be replaced. No one can replace life. Gratitude to God remains my attitude,” she said.

Umeh, who grew fast in the industry after she featured in the popular movie “Egg Seller”, said she was grateful to God for sparing her life and that of her family in spite of the huge loss.

She said the unfortunate incident which occurred while she was in church with her family destroyed her beauty complex, her house, and cars.

Umeh is one of the actresses who has been on fire in Nigerian movies.

According to her, the movie that tasked her much is ‘Who Won the Battle’? which its location was inside the bush.

She has featured in the following movies: The Judgment, The Blind Soul, Close to My Heart, The Royal Maid, Kiss and the Bride, The Three Blind, Heart of a Maid.

The renowned actress is currently married and have kids too. (NAN)