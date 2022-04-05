By Rita Okoye

It has been raining congratulations for Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic as she is all set to walk down the aisle with her Heartthrob, Fidelis Anosike, Daily Times publisher and the Founder of Folio Media Group

The couple “got engaged some time ago and have privately been putting plans together for their upcoming nuptials ,” the actress’ representative shared.

Dominic and Anosike have also teased their fans with their adorable pre-wedding photos.

This last Christmas holiday season was a bit more special for Rita, as she revealed her partner in December 2021 via her verified Instagram page.

They kept a low profile before surprising fans with news of the relationship.

Although dates have not been confirmed, it’s looking like a wedding is in the very near future – the couple will officiate their union with their loved ones at their marriage ceremony in the coming weeks.

The bride’s friends and family have already started the party train, and friends will start receiving invitations this week for the bridal shower.