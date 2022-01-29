For Port Harcourt-based hair entrepreneur, Usman Maryann Irhoube, most Nigerian actresses living luxurious lifestyle are not prostitutes.

According to Irhoube, who’s the founder of Marvic Empire, some Nollywood actresses are legitimately rich and can afford to live big.

She told Saturday Sun: “Recently, I saw comments of people on social media profiling actresses who bought themselves cars and displayed them. Usually, things like these rarely get to me but I couldn’t help but address it.

“People need to understand that these actresses, aside from what they are known for, engage in other side businesses that fetch them more money. This is what I know, particularly in my line of business. I have a lot of actresses as friends who are hair vendors; some trade on their own while others trade with third parties. Society needs to stop profiling actresses as prostitutes or people who amassed wealth through suspicious means. Instead, they should be encouraged.”

However, the happily married Maryann Irhoube says she got attracted to her husband because of his personality. Describing her ideal man, she said, “It’s a man who really loves and values his woman and also knows what he wants out of life.’