Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has promised to give special attention and protection to actors/actresses, as well as their equipment before, during and after movie shoot exercises across Nigeria, especially in some volatile areas.

Buratai agreed that Nollywood is a major contributor to Nigeria’s economy through foreign earnings, and also a major driver for national orientation and image making for Nigeria, hence, the need for additional security and support for the industry.

The Army Chief made the promise in Abuja, when he received the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), who visited the Army headquarters to familiarise with them and establish working relationship.

He affirmed that he had received several positive comments, and special treatment and recognition from his friends and colleagues outside Nigeria who appreciate the creativity and ingenuity of the Nollywood actors.

The AGN President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, who led the delegation, told the Army Chief that the visit was meant to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the umbrella body of Actors in Nigeria, considering the fact that the Actors have been in the forefront of projecting a positive image of Nigeria to the world through Nollywood films.