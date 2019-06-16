Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has promised to give special attention and protection to actors/actresses, as well as their pieces of equipment before, during and after movie shooting exercise across Nigeria, especially in some volatile areas.

Buratai agreed that Nollywood is a major contributor to the Nigerian economy through foreign earnings, and also a major driver for national orientation and image making for Nigeria, hence the additional security and support for the industry.

The Army Chief made the promise in Abuja when he received the leadership of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), who visited the Army headquarters to familiarise with them and asked for working relationship.

He testified that he received several positive comments and special treatment and recognition from his friends and colleagues outside Nigeria who appreciates the creativity and ingenuity of the Nollywood actors.

The AGN President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, who led the delegation, told the Army Chief that visit was meant to foster a mutually beneficial relationship between the Nigerian Army and the umbrella body of Actors in Nigeria, considering the fact that the Actors have been in forefront of projecting positive image of Nigeria to the world through Nollywood films.

Rollas,who was represented by Steven Eboh, explained: “We are here to seek the partnership of the Nigerian Army in providing security for our members and production crew when filming in high volatile areas across the country, especially in the North East region.

“As cultural and brands ambassadors, our members are always afraid of filming in these volatile areas, and that had affected the quality of our production.”